Rosalind Jenkins -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalind Jenkins will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Calhoun County High School, with burial to follow in Cameron Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Masks are required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Rosalind was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lindberg Jenkins Sr.; a loving son, Charles Lindberg Jenkins Jr.; and mother, Rosa Bell Pondexter Howell.

Rosalind leaves to cherish her memories, loving father Deacon Harvey Howell Jr. of St. Matthews; daughter, Charlene L. Jenkins of Cameron; brothers, Harvester Howell and Reginald (Dorothy) Keitt, St. Matthews; grandson, Charles Lindberg Jenkins III; surrogate granddaughter, Jurnee Haynes; aunts, Lucenda Boneparte of St. Matthews, Dr. Pernell Howell Hewitt of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Emma Pondexter Filmore of Camden, New Jersey, Vertelle Pondexter-Jamison of St. Matthews and Linda Pondexter-Gidron of St. Petersburg, Florida; uncles, Jesse James Pondexter of Bronx, New York, John A. Jamison of St. Matthews and David L. Gidron of St Petersburg, Florida; one sister-in-law, Geneva Jenkins-Bovian of Cameron; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews