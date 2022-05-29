 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosalind H. Jenkins -- Cameron

CAMERON -- We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Rosalind H. Jenkins, 60, of Cameron. Mrs. Jenkins passed away on Saturday, May 28, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Anyone wishing to express condolences may reach out to her daughter, Charlene Jenkins, at 803-290-3059, or visit the residence of her aunt, Vertelle Pondexter -Jamison, at 15 Pondexter Court, Fort Motte, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Guests will be limited and must wear a mask.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

