Rosa Walker Perry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rosa W. Perry of Orangeburg died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Mrs. Perry was born July 15, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the third youngest of seven children born to George R. Walker Sr. and Marie Odessa Pilgrim. She was preceded in death by her siblings.
She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Jack and Jill of America Inc., the Sigma Xi, Beta Kappa Chi and Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Societies, and a devoted member St. Luke Presbyterian Church U.S.A.
Rosa wed the late Nathan R. Perry Sr. in 1960. To that union two sons were born, Nathan R. Perry Jr. and Jonathan M. Perry (Nicole Perry). Rosa is survived by her two sons; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and former students and mentees that will forever know the loving, caring and protective nature of Rosa W. Perry.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.