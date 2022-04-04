Rosa Nell Moody -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Rosa Nell Moody, 74, of 7648 Garners Ferry Road, Apt. 387, Columbia, passed Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg.

Burial will be in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Angela Williams, 116 Podium Road, Cordova, and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

