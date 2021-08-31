Rosa "Mudda" Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Rosa "Mudda" Brown, 89, of 262 Clarendon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

She died Aug. 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com