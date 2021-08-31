 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosa "Mudda" Brown -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Rosa "Mudda" Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rosa "Mudda" Brown

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Rosa "Mudda" Brown, 89, of 262 Clarendon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

She died Aug. 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News