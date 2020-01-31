ELLOREE -- Rosa May Marchant Troutman, 91, of Elloree, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Eleby Troutman, whom she was married to for 58 years.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Jericho United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jack Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Jericho United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Rosa May was born in Charleston, to the late James Osborne Marchant and the late Elizabeth Tilson Marchant. She was a graduate of Harleyville High School. She was a member of Jericho United Methodist Church, where she served on many boards and committees and taught Sunday school. Rosa May loved to travel with family. She loved everyone and had a very loving and giving heart.
Survivors include a daughter, Gayle T. Felkel (Don); a son, Terry Troutman (Teresa) ; grandchildren, Jill Owens (Jake), David Felkel (Whitney), Chad Troutman (Andrea) and Brittany Pleinis (Dean); great-grandchildren, Jack and Abby Owens, Caden Wise, Colton Felkel and Ella Rose Felkel; sisters, Myrtle Infinger, Barbara Troutman Godwin and Mary Padgett; sisters-in-law, Margie Roberts (Harry) and Sarah Shipley; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Jericho United Methodist Church Building Fund, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Elloree, SC 29047.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
