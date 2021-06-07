 Skip to main content
Rosa Martin Rogers -- North
NORTH -- Mrs. Rosa Martin Rogers, 69, of North passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

