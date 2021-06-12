Rosa Martin Rogers -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Rosa Martin Rogers, 69, of North, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Lightning Hill Road, Woodford.
Mrs. Rogers passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
