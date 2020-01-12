{{featured_button_text}}

NEW JERSEY -- The funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Walker, of New Jersey and formerly of St. George, will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. G. Britt officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

