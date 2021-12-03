 Skip to main content
Rosa Mae Glover-Rivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rosa Mae Glover-Rivers, 79, of 294 Shadow Lawn Drive, passed Nov. 25, 2021, at the residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Peter AME Church Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at the residence. However, you may contact her daughter, Cheryl Ray, at 803-614-6017 and the funeral home.

