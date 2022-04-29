 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosa Mae Footman -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Funeral service for Ms. Rosa Mae Footman, 92 of Summerville, formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The House of God Church Ridgeville in Ridgeville, with Elder McWhite and Elder Davis officiating. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester.

Friends may call the residence of her daughter or Stevens Funeral Home in St. George.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfh.net.

