Rosa Mae Fogle Gaffney -- Orangeburg

Rosa Mae Fogle Gaffney

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rosa Mae Fogle Gaffney.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

