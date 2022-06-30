Rosa M. Stokes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Rosa M. Stokes, 89, 1554 Mahan St.,, will be held at noon Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, followed by interment in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. Hester Wright is officiating.

Ms. Stokes passed away Friday, June 24, at Edisto Post Acute of Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

