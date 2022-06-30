 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Rosa M. Stokes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Rosa M. Stokes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Rosa M. Stokes, 89, 1554 Mahan St.,, will be held at noon Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, followed by interment in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. Hester Wright is officiating.

Ms. Stokes passed away Friday, June 24, at Edisto Post Acute of Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News