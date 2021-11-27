 Skip to main content
Rosa M. Rivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rosa M. Rivers, of 294 Shadowlawn Drive, passed Nov. 25, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at the residence,

However, you may contact her daughter, Cheryl Ray at 803-614-6017 and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

