Rosa M. Rivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rosa M. Rivers, of 294 Shadowlawn Drive, passed Nov. 25, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at the residence,

However, you may contact her daughter, Cheryl Ray at 803-614-6017 and the funeral home.

