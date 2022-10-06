Rosa M. Dwight -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Ms. Rosa M. Dwight, 53, of 106 Representative Circle, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Payton Mack, 145 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

