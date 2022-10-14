Rosa M. Dwight -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Rosa M. Dwight, 53, of 106 Representative Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Willie Cherad is officiating

Ms. Dwight passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Ms. Payton Mack, 145 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

