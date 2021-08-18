Rosa Lee Priester Coleman -- Denmark

DENMARK – Mrs. Rosa Lee Priester Coleman, 85, of 6941 Voorhees Road, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.

Friends of the family may call the residence at 803-793-3220 or 803-671-3682.

Wright's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.