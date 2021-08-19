Rosa Lee Priester Coleman -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Rosa Lee Priester Coleman, 85, of 6941 Voorhees Road, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 20, at noon at Honey Ford Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Danny Coleman of Denmark, and three daughters, Rosenia (Bobby, deceased) Gloverm of Denmark, and Mary (Eugene) Gibson and Bobbie (Albert) Rumph, both of Atlanta.

Wright's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.