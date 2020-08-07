You have permission to edit this article.
Rosa Lee Pressley Buskey -- Lexington
Rosa Lee Pressley Buskey

LEXINGTON -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Rosa Lee Pressley Buskey, 89, of 125 Hemphill Road, Lexington, and formerly of Orangeburg.

Mrs. Buskey passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Family and friends may call at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Debbie Backhouse, 710 Stanley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

