Rosa Lee Pressley Buskey -- Lexington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- Mrs. Rosa Lee Pressley Buskey, 89, of 125 Hemphill Road, Lexington, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Debbie Backhouse, 710 Stanley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Buskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.