Rosa Lee Morgan -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Rosa Lee Morgan, 71, of 253 Crossover Drive, died Dec. 26, 2021, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Rosa Morgan, 223 Crossover Drive, Cordova, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

