Rosa Lee Matthews -- St. Matthews
Rosa Lee Matthews -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Rosa Lee Matthews will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Fort Motte at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Family and friends may call the residence of Vickie Matthews and Carson's Funeral Home.

