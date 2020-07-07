Rosa Lee Matthews -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Rosa Lee Matthews, 73, of 113 Bibleway Circle, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of Vickie Matthews at 4662 St. Matthew Road and Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

