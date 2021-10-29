Rosa Lee 'Gallie' Carr Jacobs -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Rosa Lee "Gallie" Carr Jacobs, 94, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

A public visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at JP Holley, St. Matthews Chapel.

Rosa Lee Carr Jacobs, the daughter of the late Frank Carr Sr. and Irene Whaley Carr, was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Lone Star.

She was called home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Rosa Lee was the matriarch of her family and attended Calhoun County Public Schools.

She was survived by her son, two granddaughters, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.