Rosa Lee 'Gallie' Carr Jacobs -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside service for Rosa Lee "Gallie" Carr Jacobs, 94, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church in St. Matthews.
A public visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at JP Holley, St. Matthews Chapel.
Rosa Lee Carr Jacobs, the daughter of the late Frank Carr Sr. and Irene Whaley Carr, was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Lone Star.
She was called home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Rosa Lee was the matriarch of her family and attended Calhoun County Public Schools.
She was survived by her son, two granddaughters, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.