ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Rosa Lee Felder of 115 Elizabeth St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon Friday, March 18, 2022, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Burial will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Carson Funeral Home. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.