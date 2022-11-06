 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosa Lee Dantzler -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for centenarian Rosa Lee Dantzler will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Emancipation Baptist Church, Highway 601 in St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.

Formerly of St. Matthews, Mrs. Dantzler was born on Dec. 25, 1911, and transitioned to her her heavenly home one Nov. 1, 2022, in New York, where she spent the last four years of her life with her daughter Maggie Ellis.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News