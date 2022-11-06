Rosa Lee Dantzler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for centenarian Rosa Lee Dantzler will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Emancipation Baptist Church, Highway 601 in St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.

Formerly of St. Matthews, Mrs. Dantzler was born on Dec. 25, 1911, and transitioned to her her heavenly home one Nov. 1, 2022, in New York, where she spent the last four years of her life with her daughter Maggie Ellis.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.