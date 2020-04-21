Rosa Lee Brown -- St. Matthews
Rosa Lee Brown -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Rosa Lee Brown, 66, of 117 Lexington Ave., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends and family may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

