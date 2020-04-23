Rosa Lee Brown -- Fort Motte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT MOTTE -- Graveside funeral services for Rosa Lee Brown will be held at noon Friday, April 24, 2020, at New Bethany Baptist Church in Fort Motte.

The social distancing protocol of more than 50 people at graveside is in effect.

Public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Social distancing will be exercised. One person to view at a time.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.