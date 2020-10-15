Rosa L. Huggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Rosa L. Huggins, 95, of 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery, Orangeburg,. The Rev. Walter Harley and Evangelist Iceline Prince are officiating.

Mrs. Huggins passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15,.

Friends may visit the residence, 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family requests that masks be worn when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

