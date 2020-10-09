Rosa L. Huggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Rosa L. Huggins, 95, of 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family requests that masks be worn when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

