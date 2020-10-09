 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosa L. Huggins -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Rosa L. Huggins -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Rosa L. Huggins, 95, of 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 491 Scott St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family requests that masks be worn when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News