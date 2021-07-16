Rosa Keitt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mrs. Rosa Keitt, 64, of 555 Indian Road, Bowman, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ms. Lakista Keitt, 555 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

