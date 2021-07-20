Rosa Keitt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Rosa Keitt, 64, of 555 Indian Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the St. Paul AME Church cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene is officiating.

Mrs. Keitt passed away Thursday, July 15, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ms. Lakista Keitt, 555 Indian Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.