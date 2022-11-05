 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosa Edwards Stater -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rosa Edwards Stater, 70, of Charlotte, passed Oct. 30, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Curtis Young, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery. Ms. Stater will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

