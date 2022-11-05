Rosa Edwards Stater -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rosa Edwards Stater, 70, of Charlotte, passed Oct. 30, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Curtis Young, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery. Ms. Stater will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

