Roosevelt Void -- Tobyhanna, Pa.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. -- Roosevelt Void, the son of the late Willie Void and the late Daisy Void, was born on Dec. 17, 1945, in Santee. He departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Tobyhanna, Pa.

Roosevelt was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg County.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Willie Void Jr. and Albert Void.

Roosevelt leaves to cherish precious memories, his wife, Alice Lewis-Void; a stepson, Barbarossa Lewis; five sisters, QueenEster (Cleveland) Gilmore, Vernetta Dwight, Ozella Void and Marilyn Void, all of Santee, and Lillian (LeRoy) Filer of West Palm Beach, Florida; one brother, Hampton (Valerie) Void of Santee; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive visitors. If you would like to contact the family, please call Mrs. QueenEster Gilmore at 803-854-2565 for more information.

