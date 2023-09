ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Roosevelt Snider Jr., 65, of 2437 Fairway Drive Orangeburg, passed away on September 7, 2023 at his residence.

Arrangements, which are entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, will be announced at a later date.

The family will be accepting visitors/guests at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.