ORANGEBURG — Mr. Roosevelt Snider Jr., 65, of 2437 Fairway Drive, Orangeburg passed away on September 7, 2023, at the residence.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 16, 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church in Elloree. Rev. Lester J. Drayton Jr., pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Snider will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public viewing/visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors/guests at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome.com