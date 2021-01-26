 Skip to main content
Roosevelt E. Johnson Sr. -- Elloree
ELLOREE --Mr. Roosevelt E. Johnson Sr., 78, of 215 Elbow Bend Road, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence due to COVID-19;

however, feel free to send online condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

