Roosevelt Brown -- Blackville and Norway

BLACKVILLE and NORWAY -- Mr. Roosevelt “Whip” Brown, 72, of 1612 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, and formerly of 567 Good Hope Road, Norway, passed away quietly on Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses. There will not be a public funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at the residence. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.