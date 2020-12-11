 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roosevelt Brown -- Blackville and Norway
0 comments

Roosevelt Brown -- Blackville and Norway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE and NORWAY -- Mr. Roosevelt “Whip” Brown, 72, of 1612 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, and formerly of 567 Good Hope Road, Norway, passed away quietly on Monday night, Dec. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses. There will not be a public funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at the residence. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News