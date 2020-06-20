Ronny Dale Chavis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. Ronny Dale Chavis, 47, of Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor William Strong will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Chavis was born on Oct. 12, 1972, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Roy Gene Chavis and Lois Cothran Chavis. He was a truck driver for Myers Farm. He was predeceased by a brother, Tracy Chavis.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Stacy Myers Chavis; children, Breanna Myers (Chris Nix), Brandon Chavis (Taylor Williams); grandchildren, Olivia Nix, Camryn Nix, Hannah Nix, Brentley Chavis, Gracelynn Chavis; parents, Roy and Lois Geraldine Chavis; brothers, Roy Lee Chavis (Michelle), Gerald Lundy (Kaylla), Bobby Lundy (Debra); sister, Jenny Kay Richards (Tommy); father -in-law, David Earl Myers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
