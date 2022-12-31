Ronnie Lee Gordon -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. Ronnie Lee Gordon, 63, of 337 Bridge St., Branchville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 337 Bridge St., Branchville, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www. Simmonsfuneralhome.com.