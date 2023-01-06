 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronnie Lee Gordon -- Branchville

Ronnie Lee Gordon

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Lee Gordon, 63, of 337 Bridge Street, Branchville, will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Refuge, 462 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Roger Williams is officiating.

Mr. Gordon passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 337 Bridge St., Branchville or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www. Simmonsfuneralhome.com.

