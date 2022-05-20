Ronnie Lane Mack -- Orangeburg

Mr. Ronnie was born on Jan. 21, 1965, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Nancy Kirven Shelton and the late Ronnie E. Mack. Ronnie's passion was working with his hands. He loved to work in the paint and body shop that he owned, Busta-Ryde. He had an ingenious mind, “if he could think it, he could build it.” Ronnie was the kind of man that was a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed fishing as well. He was predeceased by his father.