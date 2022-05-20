Ronnie Lane Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ronnie Lane Mack, 57, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Mr. Ronnie was born on Jan. 21, 1965, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Nancy Kirven Shelton and the late Ronnie E. Mack. Ronnie's passion was working with his hands. He loved to work in the paint and body shop that he owned, Busta-Ryde. He had an ingenious mind, “if he could think it, he could build it.” Ronnie was the kind of man that was a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed fishing as well. He was predeceased by his father.
Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Mack; five grandchildren; his mother, Nancy K. Shelton; and a sister, Nancy Renee Smith (Chris).
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
