Ronnie Lamar Washington -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ronnie Lamar Washington, 33, of 104 Millwood Farm Road, Orangeburg, passed Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Levon Mintz is presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Following COVID-19 precautions, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

