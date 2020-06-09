Ronnie ‘Fuzzie’ Stewart Spires -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Ronnie “Fuzzie” Stewart Spires passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born April 12, 1951, in Bamberg to the late Thurmond Spires and the late Ruby Lee Carrigg Spires Davis. He was retired from SCDOT. He was predeceased by a sister, Marie Spires Kittrell Jenson, and a brother, Kenneth Spires Sr.

He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Suzanne Hiott (Clarence) of Bamberg; brother, Dwight Spires (Sally) of Buckhead; sisters, Mrs. Carolyn Spires Black of Orangeburg and Ms. Deborah Davis Smoak of White Plains, Maryland; three grandchildren, Allen Hiott of Bamberg, Spec. Selena Hiott of the U.S. Army in Iraq, and Brittney Hiott of Bamberg; sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Spires of Buckhead; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Ste 301, Cayce, SC 29033; or to the Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.

