Roneko Lamar Davis -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Roneko Lamar Davis, 35, of 330 Broken Hill Road, Columbia, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in North Orangeburg United Methodist Church Cemetery Ridgewood Site. The Rev. Jerome Williams is officiating.

Mr. Davis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Lexington.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of Tara Davis, 1110 Decatur St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

