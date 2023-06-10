Rondell proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a cartographer for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers until he retired after 30-plus years of service. He was a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Those remaining to cherish the memories of his life include one daughter, Mrs. Jacinta Jones Watson (Demiko) of Powder Springs, Georgia; three sons, Mr. Rondell T. Jones II (Karen) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Mr. Reginald L. Jones (Natalie) of Charleston, South Carolina and Mr. Roman Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Sterling Jones (Debra) of Bowman, South Carolina; one sister, Sandra Jones Johnson (Will) of St. Matthews, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Aaron Robinson, Renee Jackson, Mark Gomer, Alexander Jones, Ahmon Watson, and Aja Queen Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.