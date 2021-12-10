Ronda Rochelle Weldon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Graveside services for Ms. Ronda Rochelle Weldon, 47, of 373 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Ms. Weldon passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her brother, Mr. Devalson Lamont Weldon, at 912-322-2724 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.