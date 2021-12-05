Ronda Rochelle Weldon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ronda Rochelle Weldon, 47, of 373 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her brother, Mr. Devalson Lamont Weldon, at 912-322-2724 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

