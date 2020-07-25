Ronald Wright -- Santee
SANTEE -- Mr. Ronald Wright, 53, of 178 Milligan Road, Santee, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Helen Wright, at 803-854-2336, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

