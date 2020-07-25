Ronald Wright -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Ronald Wright, 53, of 178 Milligan Road, Santee, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Helen Wright, at 803-854-2336, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

