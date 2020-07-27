Ronald Wright -- Orangeburg

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Ronald Wright, 53, of 178 Milligan Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 14152 Old Number Six Hwy., Eutawville.
Mr. Wright passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
Due to ongoing construction of the Santee location, visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Helen Wright, at (803) 854-2336 or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
